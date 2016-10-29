Guyana Fashion Week promises to deliver

Guyana Fashion Week 7 promises to deliver even as organisers confess that to garner sponsorship for this year’s event has been very difficult as businesses have complained that the economy is not doing well.

Nevertheless, a press release from the organisers said that rehearsals for the event have intensified and the event begins on November 6, with a church service followed by a Model Workshop facilitated by designer Richard Young the following day. There will also be a Leadership Workshop facilitated by Sonia Noel, Chief Executive Officer of Guyana Fashion Week on November 9 among other events.

November 11 will see Meet & Greet In Style, with a Cocktail Reception the following day. The final events, inclusive of naming the most promising designers and up and coming models, will be held on November 12 and 13.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.