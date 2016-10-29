Phoenix Park turns fifty

Phoenix Park, a closely-knit community on the west bank of the Demerara River, will be celebrating its 50th anniversary on Friday and it boosts of being one of the first self-help housing schemes to be constructed in Guyana.

To celebrate this significant milestone, the Phoenix Park Golden Anniversary Organising Committee has scheduled one week of activities under the theme ‘Celebrating History and Diversity’. The celebration will commence on Tuesday with a breakfast and distribution of hampers to 14 senior citizens in the community.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.