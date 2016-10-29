Phoenix Park turns fifty
Phoenix Park, a closely-knit community on the west bank of the Demerara River, will be celebrating its 50th anniversary on Friday and it boosts of being one of the first self-help housing schemes to be constructed in Guyana.
To celebrate this significant milestone, the Phoenix Park Golden Anniversary Organising Committee has scheduled one week of activities under the theme ‘Celebrating History and Diversity’. The celebration will commence on Tuesday with a breakfast and distribution of hampers to 14 senior citizens in the community.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in The Scene
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Man beaten with bat passes away
-
Greenwich Park woman died 44 days after brutally stabbed by ex-partner
-
Meeting of Cabinet at GDF HQ pilloried by Jagdeo
-
KFC back in business
-
City Hall removes pools after Sheriff St stand-off
-
Bandits invade Alness businessman’s house, shots fired
-
Violent storm lashes No. 19 Village
-
Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting
-
Player tensions with WICB reaching breaking point: Sir Viv
Comments
About these comments