Miners threatened action if no meeting with Granger could be real – industry source

As the two-week ultimatum given by the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA) for a meeting with President David Granger to discuss taxes and other issues approaches an end, a well-placed mining administration official has told Stabroek Business that there is real concern over the association’s threatened cessation in gold production in the event that the effort to meet with the President does not bear fruit.

According to the official,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.