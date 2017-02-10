Mining School trained 492 in 2016
– heavy focus on environment, safety
With state policy placing increasing emphasis on mining site safety and an environmentally responsible regime of mining practices in the country’s gold mining sector the work of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission’s (GGMC) Mining School is assuming an increasingly central position in ensuring the integrity of the sector, its Administrator John Applewhite-Hercules has told the Stabroek Business.
