US$1.9M in loans disbursed under Small Business Bureau MSED project since 2014

– more than 700 jobs created

Three local lending agencies have disbursed a total of US$1.983 million in loans to 101 clients under the Medium and Small Enterprise Development (MSED) credit guarantee arrangement with the Small Business Bureau since the inception of the scheme in 2014, according to information made available to the Stabroek Business.

The largest lender of the three, Republic Bank Ltd (RBL), disbursed a total of US$1,029,661 to 75 borrowers, while the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) disbursed US$951,171.91 to 24 borrowers.

