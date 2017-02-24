Restaurants, food vendors to come under GA/FDD microscope

Roadside sellers, school vendors as well as conventional restaurants offering ready-to-eat food to the public “without the benefit of warmers and chillers that allow for those foods to be served at the correct temperature” are likely to come under greater public health-related pressure to raise their game, Director of the Government Analyst Food and Drugs Department (GA/FDD) Marlan Cole has told the Stabroek Business.

"The imperative of people having to make a living cannot be used as an excuse for ignoring the serious dangers that derive from services that offer ready-to-eat foods without the benefit of warmers and chillers. Frankly, we have ignored that reality for too long and it would be foolhardy to continue to pretend that the public health danger does not exist," Cole said.