Sam Cleaners looking to make inroads into a competitive market

Two years ago, Avril Jacobs returned home from Barbados. She had lived first in Trinidad and Tobago then in Barbados for more than 20 years. Some those years had been difficult given that intra-regional relations are not always attended by a spirit of hospitality.

Jacobs had worked as a cleaner in the hospitality sector in both Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados but over time the challenges of living in another country had left her tired. She decided it was time to renew her relationship with Guyana.

However, with limited savings and no job prospects, remigration posed its own challenges. There was, too, the small matter of how she would pay the mortgage on the home she had built in Guyana while she lived abroad.

The idea of self-employment was put to her by her daughter Bonica. Given her experience in Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados where she had cleaned hotels, guest houses and residences, a cleaning service was the obvious choice.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Business

State sector ‘wastage’ contributing to underperformance of regional economies – CDB president

Restaurants, food vendors to come under GA/FDD microscope

default placeholder

Snap bets on hardware as Facebook threat looms

default placeholder

Mexican company paying US$86.36M for TCL shares

default placeholder

Jamaica set for second draw down from IMF

Slingshot seeking to catapult viable businesses from promise to prominence

default placeholder

Google to help publishers find malicious comments on articles

Economists in denial

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Bush Lot teen commits suicide

  2. US missionary, tourist fined, ordered deported for immigration breaches

  3. Sophia woman planned to smuggle grenade to Bartica massacre convict – court hears

  4. Alleged mastermind in Tain execution turns herself over to police

  5. Court of Appeal upholds Justice Chang’s third term ruling in split decision

  6. Hung jury frees accused in rape of girl, 13

  7. Bleak start to Mash Day

  8. Third term case for CCJ

  9. New Thriving Restaurant owed GPL over $90m at end of 2015 –audit


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

GALLERY: Mashramani 2017 scenes

GALLERY: Mash day flood

GALLERY: Mashramani 2017 scenes

Photos

GALLERY: Mashramani movements

GALLERY: Linden flag raising

Parking meters commentary

Photos