Back on track: Guyana/T&T agree on MOU on oil and gas cooperation, signing imminent

Natural Resources Minister Raphael Trotman yesterday signalled that the long-awaited signing of Memorandum of Understanding Between Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago that will formally signal a commitment on the part of the twin-island Republic to provide various forms of support for Guyana in preparation for this …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Business

default placeholder

The game of business

The fashion industry vs garment industry: What does fashion business mean for Guyana?

Guyana oil find one of the most significant events in Caricom’s history – T&T Energy Minister

default placeholder

EU markets watchdog looks to stop unfair Brexit sweeteners

STEM, wants business sector backing for Grade Six Mathematics app.

Guyana/Suriname Ferry Board to discuss Canawaima maintenance woes

default placeholder

Caribbean Broilers investing

Mixed fortunes for Caribbean Cement

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire

  2. Bad experience at Chinese restaurant

  3. HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights

  4. Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine

  5. Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex

  6. Three estates to be kept

  7. Need a ride?

  8. CH&PA Board dissolved over rancour, little work, Harmon says

  9. Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Work starts on Liliendaal Bridge

Making it safer

President urges men to assume their rightful place:

GALLERY: Smash up!

Old habits die hard

Easy on the eye

An individual costume float

GALLERY: A look back at Thursday’s Mashramani Float Parade