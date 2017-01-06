Indian actor Om Puri, star in Bollywood and the West, dies at 66

MUMBAI,  (Reuters) – Veteran Indian actor Om Puri, who successfully straddled movie careers in Bollywood and the West, died today in Mumbai.

Puri, 66, suffered cardiac arrest, his friend and actor Anupam Kher told Reuters.

Puri cut his teeth in the 1980s with alternative art cinema that found a niche audience in India, playing several memorable characters that depicted the angst of the times.

He also worked in several Hollywood and British films, including “The Reluctant Fundamentalist”, “East is East”, and most recently in “The Hundred-Foot Journey”, opposite Britain’s Helen Mirren.

“He showed that you didn’t have to be ‘fair’ and ‘good-looking’ to be a protagonist,” Saeed Akhtar Mirza, who directed Puri in one of his earliest films, “Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai” (Why does Albert Pinto get Angry?), told Reuters.

“It was just the force of his personality and his performance.”

Om Puri

Several Bollywood stars, fans and Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay their respects.

“Who dare say Om Puri is no more? He lives through his work,” actor Kamal Hassan tweeted.

An alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India and later, the National School of Drama, the actor’s work in Govind Nihalani’s “Ardh Satya” (Half-Truth) and later “Aakrosh” (Rage) won him several accolades.

Along with Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil, Puri was seen as one of the stars of the alternative cinema movement that contrasted sharply with Bollywood’s often crass content.

His distinctive baritone, and ability to switch seamlessly between art house, Bollywood, Hollywood and British film, made him an international star, one of the few Indian actors to cross over to the West before the likes Irrfan Khan and Priyanka Chopra made the jump.

 

More in Entertainment

Chutney icon Yankarran laid to rest

Actors seek posthumous protections after big-screen resurrections

“Fences” star Viola Davis gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Young Indian star of “Lion” catches acting bug

default placeholder

Escapism or realism? Awards season gets serious with Golden Globes

Musical send-off for chutney icon Yankarran

Chutney icon Anand Yankarran dies

After New Year’s Eve debacle, Mariah Carey wishes for ‘more headlines’

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY

  2. Norton moved from Health Ministry

  3. Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash

  4. Red House eviction on hold after court order

  5. Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight

  6. Claudette Singh, Vidyanand Persaud, Roxane George, Basil Williams among nine appointed as senior counsel

  7. Drug procurement probe recommends removal of Permanent Secretary

  8. Three women among nine attorneys appointed Senior Counsel


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Twin holes on road

Saving the tree

Shaheed orphanages receive lawn mower

Historic six millionth visitor to Logos Hope

Overseas-based Guyanese contributes steel pans to St. Rose’s, North Ruimveldt Secondary

GALLERY: New China envoy presents letters of credence

New colour for Ministry of the Presidency

Posting in the flood: