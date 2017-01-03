Recruiting Heads of Supreme Audit Institutions

Before proceeding with today’s article, this column considers it unfortunate the way the present Administration has handled the matter concerning the leasing of the “Red House” to the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre Inc. It was inappropriate for the previous Administration to lease the said property for 99 years to a company that is essentially owned and controlled by the political party to which it belongs; and for the staff of the Centre to be paid by the Treasury.

It is, however, disheartening that the lessee was not given reasonable notice to enable it to find alternative accommodation and to arrange for the packing and orderly movement of the contents of the building. The company also needed time to seek judicial intervention if it believes it was unfairly treated in relation to the rescission/termination of the lease.