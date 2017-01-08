Amaila and the Norconsult Report

I recall that long before a year had elapsed of Mrs Janet Jagan’s presidency, an outcry arose regarding her failure to hold a press conference. She eventually held one about one year into her presidency. The voices calling out Mrs Jagan in 1997-8 are still around, but have gone silent on President David Granger’s failure to hold a single press conference despite having been elected to office one-and-a-half years ago. The Norconsult Report on the Amaila Falls Hydropower Project (AFHP) is only one of the major issues of great importance facing the country and a serious and coherent response is yet to be had from the government.

