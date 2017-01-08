Guyana’s Sovereign Wealth Fund: Safeguarding against the triad of oil & gas export-led crises
In last week's column I had advanced the opinion that there were three policy priorities seemingly driving government's approach to the development of the oil and gas sector. If taken in their widest meaning, these priorities can be said to represent the overwhelming bulk of government's policy concerns, as publicly indicated to date. To recall, these policy priorities are: 1) the establishment of a sovereign wealth fund (SWF) and relatedly designing a set of nationally-agreed fiscal rules to guide public spending of the anticipated increases in export revenues from its hydrocarbon export; 2) implantation of international best-practices in the sector's governance (in the broadest sense), and, including specifically Guyana's intended membership of the
