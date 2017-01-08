If things are getting so much better
Why are they getting so much worse?
We live in terrible times. And, being human, we shake our heads and wring our hands and swear that never have the times been worse.
Look around. Crime, they say, is completely out of control and that seems true indeed and the thought as well as the fact of it oppresses and frightens people. And so is suicide rampant in Guyana – at world-record levels. And the economy is feeble and fading and joblessness is increasing.
And the accursed politicians are at each other’s throats when they …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
