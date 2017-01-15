Another look at Sterling Products Limited
Sterling Products Limited (SPL) is a manufacturing company that produces a variety of products, including ice cream, margarine and laundry products.
It is part of the manufacturing sector of Guyana and even though it contributes less than half of one per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), it is regarded as important to the stability and growth of the economy.
SPL has been in existence for at least 63 years and therefore has much experience in the world of business. Its legal personality makes it a part of the Beharry Group of companies where it has been for the last 18 years. SPL has been turning in impressive returns for several years.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash
Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes
-
Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T
-
ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block
-
Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court
-
Bish Panday resigns as Chairman of NCN
-
Teen on the run after fatal stabbing of man at ‘Wine Bush’
-
Ramjattan to seek re-election as AFC Leader
Comments
About these comments