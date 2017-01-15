Aspects of Sovereign Wealth Funds in Guyana-type economies
Following last week’s discussion of Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWF) as a mechanism for avoiding and/or controlling the triad of crises typically associated with booms in oil and gas export revenues, I describe below the Government of Guyana’s declared intention with regards to its own SWF.
Recently, the Ministry of Natural Resources has declared Guyana’s SWF is intended to: 1) “protect the economy from the volatile nature of natural resource revenue”; 2) “grow and modernize the sustainable non-extractive sector of the economy; and 3) “enhance the capacity of our people”. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash
Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes
-
Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T
-
ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block
-
Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court
-
Bish Panday resigns as Chairman of NCN
-
Teen on the run after fatal stabbing of man at ‘Wine Bush’
-
Ramjattan to seek re-election as AFC Leader
Comments
About these comments