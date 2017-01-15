Redirecting ourselves

There was once a visitor to Dublin, lost somewhere near the city centre who stopped and asked a passer-by for directions. The story is that he got the very Irish reply: “If you want to get there, boyo, you certainly shouldn’t start from where you are now.”

That would make a pretty good reply to anyone in Guyana today asking directions how to achieve a prosperous economy and a tolerant, progressive society. You shouldn’t start from where you are now if you could help it.

The here and now of Guyana is too full of interminable political back-biting, too depressed by a deadly social malaise, too immured in corruptible bureaucratic procedures to make it a very good place right now from which to start a journey towards national reconciliation and economic resurgence.