Making a case for chess in schools
Someone once declared, a picture is worth a thousand words. For decades, those words have echoed resonantly in my mind. During the tasteful Tata Steel chess tournament which was conducted in the Netherlands, and at which the current world champion and some of the world’s top ten players participated, official photographer for the Chessbase website, Alina l’Ami, treated chess lovers to a dazzling array of still images. She travels the universe to bring chess images to the populace of five continents.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Cop changes story on witness stand about recording of alleged $4M bribe offer
-
Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion
-
SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush
Tain woman shot dead in kick down the door attack
-
Man murdered in row outside night club
Corentyne man takes poison after chopping ex-wife and her lover
-
VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking
-
Chinese supermarket owner charged with passport forgery
-
Man robbed of $4m, gun on Station St
Comments
About these comments