Predicting the AFC’s demise is precipitous
To paraphrase a now familiar adage, ‘if the AFC did not exist someone would have invented it’ for the simple reason that it suggests logical and historical/nostalgic ways out of the ethnic divide that still plagues this country.
Certainly, it is still logical to assume that a young dynamic Indian/African leadership might be able to break the stranglehold of the two major political parties by undermining their ethnic support base. Historically, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny
-
Three dead in BV fire
‘Parents have a choice’
-
Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion
-
SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush
-
VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking
-
Judge’s son killed in early morning crash
PPP to file private charges against gov’t officials for corruption – Jagdeo
Chase-Green upbraids Duncan at statutory meeting
Comments
About these comments