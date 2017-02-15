Predicting the AFC’s demise is precipitous

To paraphrase a now familiar adage, ‘if the AFC did not exist someone would have invented it’ for the simple reason that it suggests logical and historical/nostalgic ways out of the ethnic divide that still plagues this country.

Certainly, it is still logical to assume that a young dynamic Indian/African leadership might be able to break the stranglehold of the two major political parties by undermining their ethnic support base. Historically, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Daily, Features

Building a $7.1 million museum to himself not Morales’ biggest ego trip

The sad state of financial accountability of our municipalities

default placeholder

‘Mr. Big’ and the ‘Baccoos’

default placeholder

Is the AFC still relevant?

default placeholder

Trump’s attacks on the media will erode independent thinking

Understanding the role of the Auditor General

default placeholder

The Oil Men Cometh

The Oil Men Cometh

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny

  2. Three dead in BV fire

  3. ‘Parents have a choice’

  4. Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion

  5. SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush

  6. VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking

  7. Judge’s son killed in early morning crash

  8. PPP to file private charges against gov’t officials for corruption – Jagdeo

  9. Chase-Green upbraids Duncan at statutory meeting


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Argyle International Airport opened in St Vincent

Tyre fun

All about masquerades

GALLERY: Chinese investment vibrant – President

GALLERY: Scenes from opening of New Thriving restaurant at Providence

GALLERY: Parking meters protest continues

GALLERY: Scenes from inauguration of new Haitian President on Tuesday in Port-au-Prince

President David Granger greeting new Haitian President Jovenel Moise