A great artist

The photography of Bobby Fernandes has been a grace and glory in this land for decades. He is in the company of our great artists – I think of Aubrey Williams, Stanley Greaves, Ron Savory, Denis Williams, Bernadette Persaud, Winston Craig, George Simon and masters of our literature like Martin Carter and Wilson Harris – as a creator of genius whose works shine in our lives and will never die.

Now Bobby Fernandes has chosen his 99 best photographs and published them in a book which surely will be hailed as a masterpiece: Photographing Guyana. The book is beautiful in itself and every photograph in it is a work of art.

I have learnt that Bobby composes with intense care and love every photograph he ever takes to release to others like poems. Meticulous attention to detail goes without saying – but much more than that – he does it with the hope pursued of capturing something elusive in what he has especially noticed – some unblemished natural trait, some unusual glimpse of heaven in even the ordinary, some sign of eternity in the moment.