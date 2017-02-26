The need to save sugar
I worked in the Guyana sugar industry for decades, ending my career in 1999 as a Director of GuySuCo specifically in charge of marketing. I suppose it is because of this long experience that I am quite frequently asked to comment on the current state of the industry.
Knowing full well my serious deficiencies in current knowledge of sugar’s strengths and weaknesses,…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bush Lot teen commits suicide
-
US missionary, tourist fined, ordered deported for immigration breaches
-
Sophia woman planned to smuggle grenade to Bartica massacre convict – court hears
-
Mashramani 2017 scenes
Court of Appeal upholds Justice Chang’s third term ruling in split decision
-
Hung jury frees accused in rape of girl, 13
-
Need a ride?
-
Third term case for CCJ
-
Bleak start to Mash Day
Comments
About these comments