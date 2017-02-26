The PPP supports term limits and will support a referendum, if necessary
The PPP unanimously decided in about 1994-5 to propose to the Select Committee on Consti-tutional Reform established by the Sixth Parliament (1992-97) that a president should serve only two terms. I led the delegation, which included former President Donald Ramotar, and presented the PPP’s position.
The PPP presented the same position to the Constitutional Reform Commission (1999-2000), which I chaired. Its delegation was led by former President Donald Ramotar, then General Secretary.
