Cash flows from commodities have slowed
Guyana exports many products to markets in the Caribbean and around the world. Prominent among its exports are bauxite, fish, gold, rice, rum, sugar and timber. As primarily a commodity-exporting country, Guyana has an interest in the behaviour of commodity markets and the prices in those markets since they have a direct bearing on foreign currency earnings and its ability to meet import needs. This article will examine the trends in the cash flows from export of four of the major commodities exported by Guyana. The four commodities have been significant contributors to the Guyana economy, but could face difficulties as a result of market conditions globally. Monitoring the behaviour of these economic variables and its relationship to the foreign exchange of the country is therefore of relevance
