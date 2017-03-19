Cash flows from commodities have slowed

Commodity markets

Guyana exports many products to markets in the Caribbean and around the world.  Prominent among its exports are bauxite, fish, gold, rice, rum, sugar and timber.  As primarily a commodity-exporting country, Guyana has an interest in the behaviour of commodity markets and the prices in those markets since they have a direct bearing on foreign currency earnings and its ability to meet import needs.  This article will examine the trends in the cash flows from export of four of the major commodities exported by Guyana.  The four commodities have been significant contributors to the Guyana economy, but could face difficulties as a result of market conditions globally.  Monitoring the behaviour of these economic variables and its relationship to the foreign exchange of the country is therefore of relevance to …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Features, Sunday

Haslington (Part 2)

default placeholder

Constraints on petroleum-based regulatory bodies in Guyana-type economies

default placeholder

Trade options and the Commonwealth

default placeholder

Values to live by

default placeholder

The power of public opinion

default placeholder

Caribbean instincts

Guyana visual arts competition 2017

Little Blue Heron

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast

  2. Tuschen child dies after accident

  3. DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case

  4. Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash

  5. Six charged over million-dollar robberies

  6. Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia

  7. Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws

  8. Jagdeo sees further deterioration in exchange rate

  9. Jagdeo presents letters to show Sparendaam mast moved because of Ogle Airport


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Harmony

Georgetown Beauty and Body Promenade

Bartica miner held with pistol

Explosive trace detection machines handed over by US

Starr Computers Tech Talk

Tickets for two to Chile!

Kamarang clean-up

GALLERY: Wet savannah drive