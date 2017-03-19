Constraints on petroleum-based regulatory bodies in Guyana-type economies
Today’s column concludes discussion on the institutional aspects of Guyana’s preparations for its coming petroleum industry. The discussion focuses on the proposed regulatory commission, as expressed in the government’s Draft Petroleum Commission of Guyana Bill (PCB), presently in circulation among stakeholders.
Although the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) is responsible for oversight of Guyana’s petroleum sector, through its Petroleum Division, the government has expressed preference for a dedicated, stand-alone Petroleum Commission. The principal reasons offered are: “the complex nature of the petroleum sector”; the several “cross-cutting issues” regarding petroleum’s social and economic impact; Government’s commitment to…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast
-
Tuschen child dies after accident
-
DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case
-
Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash
-
Six charged over million-dollar robberies
-
Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia
-
Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws
Jagdeo sees further deterioration in exchange rate
Jagdeo presents letters to show Sparendaam mast moved because of Ogle Airport
Comments
About these comments