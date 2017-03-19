The power of public opinion

The campaign against the unilateral and undemocratic imposition of parking meters in Georgetown is at last bearing fruit. The government has been persuaded to intervene and had asked the city council to suspend the operation of the contract until a renegotiation of its terms can be effected. At a time when the government has been taking criticism for being indecisive, it has shown commendable resolve in this matter, even though a bit late.

The campaign against the parking meters was sustained by the outrage of citizens at the exorbitant charges imposed. These charges are simply not affordable by most of the people who are employed in Georgetown and travel to work in their motor cars. The same case that has been made by teachers at Bishops High and staffers at the Bank of Guyana, who were …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.