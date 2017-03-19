The power of public opinion
The campaign against the unilateral and undemocratic imposition of parking meters in Georgetown is at last bearing fruit. The government has been persuaded to intervene and had asked the city council to suspend the operation of the contract until a renegotiation of its terms can be effected. At a time when the government has been taking criticism for being indecisive, it has shown commendable resolve in this matter, even though a bit late.
The campaign against the parking meters was sustained by the outrage of citizens at the exorbitant charges imposed. These charges are simply not affordable by most of the people who are employed in Georgetown and travel to work in their motor cars. The same case that has been made by teachers at Bishops High and staffers at the Bank of Guyana, who were …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast
-
Tuschen child dies after accident
-
DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case
-
Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash
-
Six charged over million-dollar robberies
-
Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia
-
Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws
Jagdeo sees further deterioration in exchange rate
Jagdeo presents letters to show Sparendaam mast moved because of Ogle Airport
Comments
About these comments