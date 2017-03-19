Values to live by
By what values should we strive to live in order to achieve a community in which differences are accommodated, a community where there is diversity of discourse but a recognition of the common good regardless of politics, religion, race and personal beliefs? Such an ideal will never be realized but the values which could lead to a serviceable approximation of the good society need to be taught early and for as long as it takes to reduce the hate and bile, mutually exchanged, which disfigures too many countries, including our own, too often.
Four concepts come to mind.
Respect: This is one of those good,
