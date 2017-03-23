Comma crimes and catastrophes

The Greek classical scholar, Aristophanes of Byzantium, is hailed as the patient father of punctuation for his pioneering efforts to sort out the complex comprehension and proper pronunciation of his native language 2200 years ago. Written in dense “scriptura continua” the tedious texts then proved notoriously difficult to read, without any obvious word separation we take for granted today.

At 60, appointed to head the legendary Library of Alexandria one of the world’s famous ancient wonders in Egypt, the visionary critic and editor created a unique system of dots or “punctus” at different heights, termed théseis, indicating varying pauses and minor …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.