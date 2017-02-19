Golden Fleece
Golden Fleece on the Essequibo Coast is situated 13 miles north of Supenaam and is home to approximately 700 persons. The village fits snugly between Zorg and Perseverance.
Golden Fleece is one of the cleanest villages in Guyana. Garbage is unlikely to be seen. Drains are kept clear of weeds so the water runs freely through and throughout the village lawns are kept short. Colourful flowers hang over fences and there are fruit trees in almost every yard: mango, bilimbi, cherry, sapodilla, guava and katahar to mention a few. Animals graze at the corners of streets but the roads remain clear of dung and what adds grace to the already beautiful scenery, are the ducks gliding on the water. Golden Fleece is a scene out of a storybook.
