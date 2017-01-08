Race lessons from America
Hard on the heels of Donald Trump’s ascent to be President-elect of the USA, comes a striking example of racial tensions in that country with an incident involving public comments from Pamela Taylor, Executive Director of a government-funded non-profit group in Clay County, West Virginia. In a Facebook post about the coming shift from Michelle Obama to Melania Trump, Taylor said: “It will be so refreshing to have a classy, beautiful, dignified First Lady in the White House. I’m tired of seeing an ape in heels.”
After images of the post went viral last month, a Clay County Development Corporation representative told The Washington Post that the nonprofit organization’s board had removed Taylor from her position. The uproar also prompted Clay County Mayor Beverly Whaling, who had commented approvingly on Taylor’s post, to resign. In the following days, however, the issue was…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY
-
Detective recounts offer of $4M bribe for release of murder suspects
-
Norton moved from Health Ministry
-
Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight
-
Jagdeo new PPP General Secretary
-
Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash
-
Bill passed for transfer of vehicle ownership without tax compliance
-
Miners outraged over new financial records requirement
-
Owner of attacking pit bulls granted $50,000 bail
Comments
About these comments