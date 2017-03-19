Caribbean instincts

In my time as a musician travelling about, one of the spin-offs was the development of friendships, in diverse places, that would not otherwise have come my way.  One that stands out is my relationship with Barbadian radio broadcaster Vic Fernandes – we have become like brothers over the years – and in a recent email exchange Vic, who has an enquiring mind, reacted to my saying that writing songs was an almost automatic development in my life, not something that I had set my mind to. Vic’s position was that instinct was something he saw operating in a pervasive manner in Caribbean societies, and he pushed me to write a column on the matter, to elaborate more.

As he put it, “I once heard Gary Sobers say that our players train too much and should rely on natural talent and wondered about the comment. But then he is Sir Gary, and we do see that instinct he refers to in so many aspects of our way of life: the mechanic who can fix anything that has an engine, the many self-taught musicians, our home-grown chefs, and yes even my industry of …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Features, So It Go, Sunday

Haslington (Part 2)

default placeholder

Constraints on petroleum-based regulatory bodies in Guyana-type economies

default placeholder

Trade options and the Commonwealth

Cash flows from commodities have slowed

default placeholder

Values to live by

default placeholder

The power of public opinion

Guyana visual arts competition 2017

Little Blue Heron

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast

  2. Tuschen child dies after accident

  3. DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case

  4. Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash

  5. Six charged over million-dollar robberies

  6. Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia

  7. Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws

  8. Jagdeo sees further deterioration in exchange rate

  9. Jagdeo presents letters to show Sparendaam mast moved because of Ogle Airport


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Harmony

Georgetown Beauty and Body Promenade

Bartica miner held with pistol

Explosive trace detection machines handed over by US

Starr Computers Tech Talk

Tickets for two to Chile!

Kamarang clean-up

GALLERY: Wet savannah drive