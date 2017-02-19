Transformational change requires new thinking

In the last few weeks, Washington think tanks, financial services analysts in New York and London, and publications from the New York Times to the Petroleum Argus, have all found a reason to express a view on Guyana, the Caribbean nation they now see as set to become one of the Western hemisphere’s major oil producers.

It is the first sign of the remarkable transformational change being brought about by the heightened levels of offshore exploration now taking place in the region. It makes possible imagining a Caribbean, a decade from now, in which nations other than Trinidad are energy rich, are net exporters of oil and gas, and are having to address the problems associated with wealth in ways previously no thought had been given to.

As is now well known, ExxonMobil announced last June a “world class” oil find in its Liza-1 well in deep water in its Stabroek block, some 120 miles off Guyana’s coast. It then confirmed in January this year, good-quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoirs in a separate 10-mile distant well, known as Payara-1. In addition, it has said recently that it had found an additional high quality, deeper reservoir directly below the Liza field; announced that it was preparing to drill a further offshore well, and has indicated that it was looking forward to continuing to evaluate “the broader exploration potential on the block and the greater Liza area.”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in The View From Europe

default placeholder

Cuba responds to the thinking of a new generation

Values, growth and economic globalisation

default placeholder

The message in President Trump’s Mexico policy

default placeholder

The US should respect the WTO ruling on Antigua

A moment for careful reflection

default placeholder

Star ratings and the authentic Caribbean

default placeholder

Action needed to guide US regional priorities

default placeholder

China: a tourism opportunity for the Caribbean?

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Guyanese man, woman die in New Jersey car crash

  2. Five remanded over murder of Tain mother

  3. Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny

  4. Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman

  5. ‘Parents have a choice’

  6. Alleged mastermind in Tain execution turns herself over to police

  7. Five remanded over murder of Williamsburg phone card dealer

  8. Three dead in BV fire

  9. GPL knew Colin Welch faked resume six months after hire – audit


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Skilled lefty!

Photos

Some prospective University of Guyana students

GALLERY: Protesters continue campaign against parking meters

Caricom summit set for today

Argyle International Airport opened in St Vincent

Tyre fun

All about masquerades