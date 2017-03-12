Responding to the coming trade disorder
A few days ago, an astute observer of the US political scene told me: “Watch what the new administration and Congress does, not what the President tweets. That is the secret of understanding future US policy”, she said.
If this is correct, the Caribbean should ignore the noise and think hard about the implications of a nine-page document sent on March 1 to the US Congress by the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR). It makes clear the radical ambition of new administration.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in The View From Europe
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe
-
UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop
-
Royston King charged with forgery
-
Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter
-
Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses
-
[Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested
US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here
-
Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ
-
Ramayya says leaning towards joining PPP
Comments
About these comments