Trade options and the Commonwealth
Before the end of this month, Britain’s Prime Minister, Theresa May, will invoke article 50 of the European Treaty, starting a process that will lead to the UK leaving the European Union (EU) in 2019. The precise timing of the announcement is unclear, but what is not in doubt is that it will create uncertainty for every country with which the UK has a trade relationship.
This is because, irrespective of the informal private conversations that British Ministers have had in recent months with all trade and development partners including the Caribbean, the process has so many inter-dependent political and economic parts that no one can guess the trajectory or outcome of negotiations with any certainty. Despite this, nothing practically will change in relation to trade with third nations, until either …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Features, Sunday, The View From Europe
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast
-
Tuschen child dies after accident
-
DPP reopens Courtney Crum-Ewing murder case
-
Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash
-
Six charged over million-dollar robberies
-
Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia
-
Bulkan orders suspension of city parking by-laws
Jagdeo sees further deterioration in exchange rate
Jagdeo presents letters to show Sparendaam mast moved because of Ogle Airport
Comments
About these comments