The development agenda
Key excerpts from President David Granger’s address to the National Assembly on October 13, 2016 Economic policy
Politics
Your Government entered a depressing financial landscape in May 2015. The economic legacy that this nation inherited was characterised by a lack of strategic planning and whimsical decision-making. The absence of a policy to provide employment opportunities for youth and to reduce extreme poverty and the failure to energise the manufacturing sector weakened the economy.
Economic mismanagement was accompanied by huge debts for unpaid international obligations and court judgements.
