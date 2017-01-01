In Tribute: Emeritus Professor the late Doris Rogers

By Philbert Gajadhar

No greater contrast could be imagined than that which existed between the imaginative power, the passionate drive and humour of Doris Rogers’ art on the one hand and her appearance and habits on the other. She was a tall stocky woman who moved and spoke with the slow deliberateness of a ‘country girl’, never pushing herself forward. Hers was a personality so powerful, so unusual, so rich in inner resources that it cannot be pinned down in words.

