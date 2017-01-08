Crabs for sale

This crab vendor near the Shell Service Station at Ogle, East Coast Demerara said his name was ‘Canary Bird’ and he formerly walked around Kitty selling his crabs, but since he was “getting down in age” he had chosen this location. His crabs sell at 5 or 6 for $1,000. (Photo by Keno George)

