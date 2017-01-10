Brigadier Patrick West new GDF Chief of Staff
President David Granger, this morning, promoted Colonel Patrick West to the rank of Brigadier, before swearing him in as the new Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF). A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that the new Chief of Staff was also conferred with the National Award, the Military Service Star (MSS)
