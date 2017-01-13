Agri Minister in outreach
Agriculture Minister, Noel Holder accompanied by a team of technical officers yesterday conducted an outreach exercise in the Mahaica, Mahaicony and Abary areas to have dialogue with farmers, according to a press release from the Ministry of Agriculture.
The first meeting which was held at Biabu Bridge, Branch Road, Mahaica saw several issues raised relating to drainage and construction of access dams.
More in Photos
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T
-
Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash
Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes
-
Jagdeo new PPP General Secretary
President rejects GECOM list
-
ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block
-
Miners outraged over new financial records requirement
-
New General Secretary Jagdeo says: PPP to decentralise to set up return to gov’t
Comments
About these comments