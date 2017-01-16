Minister Norton meets religious, social groups

New Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton, today, held introductory meetings with representatives of various religious and social groups to ensure continuity and increased areas of collaboration as part of advancing the social cohesion agenda, a release from the Ministey of the Presidency said.

In this Ministry of the Presidency photo, President of the Guyana Rastafarian Association, Ras Simeon, leads the group in prayer before the commencement of the meeting.

 

