US Marine Security Guard activated at Embassy
Ambassador Perry Holloway today joined Commanding Officer Jennifer M. Farina, Gunnery Sergeant Angel M. Rodriguez, the Marine Security Guard (MSG) Detachment Commander, ranks from the Guyana Defence Force, and members of the diplomatic community in a ceremony steeped in tradition to honour the activation of the MSG Programme at the Georgetown Embassy.
A release from the US Embassy said that Holloway thanked the Marines for their service and recognized the seriousness with which they take their duty to protect personnel, facilities, and classified information. He welcomed them to Georgetown and the embassy community. (US Embassy photo)
