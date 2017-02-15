Argyle International Airport opened in St Vincent

President David Granger paid a flying visit yesterday to St Vincent and the Grenadines to speak at the opening of the Argyle International Airport on the island chain. According to his address released by the Ministry of the Presidency, the President said that “the Caribbean welcomes the construction of the Argyle International Airport. It is expected to enhance the Vincentian ‘brand’ and add significantly to Vincentian infrastructural stock. It is expected to make travel from this country’s major tourism markets easier, cheaper and faster”. In this Ministry of the Presidency photo, President Granger (centre) is being given a tour of the airport. St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister, Ralph Gonsalves is to Granger’s left.

