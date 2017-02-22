PM swears in broadcast authority board members

The Chairman of the Guyana National Broad-casting Authority (GNBA) Leslie Anthony Sobers and the five board members were on Tuesday evening sworn in by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo at the Official Residence of the Prime Minister on Main Street.

A release from the Prime Minister’s office said that the Board members are Dr Rovin Deodat, Scheherazade Ishoof -Khan, Jocelyn Josiah, Aretha Nichola Campbell and Joel Persid Edmond. One other member is to be named by the Opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and will be sworn in at a later date.

During brief remarks, Nagamootoo thanked the members for accepting to serve on such an important state board. He explained that the previous board developed some difficulties along the way and as such this matter was discussed extensively at Cabinet.

Nagamootoo charged the members of the board to ensure all standards are met and not to only issue licences but also to review both future and current licence holders to ensure they are compliant with all regulations.

“President David Granger and I”, the Prime Minister said, “place very high confidence in you, the board members.”

The GNBA new board of directors were named with effect from February 1, 2017 and will serve for two years ending January 2019.

From left are: GNBA’s CEO Dr Prudence Lewis-Bhola, Joel Edmond, Aretha Nicola Campbell, Minister of State Joseph Harmon, Chairman of GNBA Leslie Anthony Sobers, Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, Jocelyn Josiah, Dr Rovin Deodat and Scheherazade Ishoof – Khan. (Office of the Prime Minister photo)