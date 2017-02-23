Linden flag raising

Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence last night invoked the multi-racial spirit of the ancestors of Guyanese as inspiration for future national development of the 47-year old Republic, a release from her ministry said.

Lawrence was the featured speaker at Wednesday night’s ‘Flag Raising’ ceremony in the bauxite-mining town of Linden in observance of the country’s annual ‘Mashramani’ holiday. It was celebrated under the theme ‘Celebrating with Dignity, Liberty and Greater Unity’.

 

 

 

 

Parking meters commentary

Caesar all the way

Starve it

PM swears in broadcast authority board members

Education Ministry’s Mash Band

Going overboard:

Education Ministry’s Mash Band

