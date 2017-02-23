Linden flag raising

Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence last night invoked the multi-racial spirit of the ancestors of Guyanese as inspiration for future national development of the 47-year old Republic, a release from her ministry said.

Lawrence was the featured speaker at Wednesday night’s ‘Flag Raising’ ceremony in the bauxite-mining town of Linden in observance of the country’s annual ‘Mashramani’ holiday. It was celebrated under the theme ‘Celebrating with Dignity, Liberty and Greater Unity’.