Maha Shivaraatri prayers at Cove and John Ashram

President David Granger has commended the Guyana Sevashram Sangha for its work in providing spiritual strength and education enlightenment to Guyanese. A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that he was at the time speaking at the Cove and John Ashram where he joined with devotees and students of the Hindu College in their annual Maha Shivaraatri observance earlier today. Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and his wife Sita Nagamootoo were also present at the event.