Maha Shivaraatri prayers at Cove and John Ashram

President David Granger has commended the Guyana Sevashram Sangha for its work in providing spiritual strength and education enlightenment to Guyanese. A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that he was at the time speaking at the Cove and John Ashram where he joined with devotees and students of the Hindu College in their annual Maha Shivaraatri observance earlier today. Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and his wife Sita Nagamootoo were also present at the event.

More in Photos

Mashramani 2017 scenes

Mash day flood

Mashramani 2017 scenes

Mashramani movements

Linden flag raising

Parking meters commentary

Photos

Caesar all the way

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Bush Lot teen commits suicide

  2. US missionary, tourist fined, ordered deported for immigration breaches

  3. Sophia woman planned to smuggle grenade to Bartica massacre convict – court hears

  4. Alleged mastermind in Tain execution turns herself over to police

  5. Court of Appeal upholds Justice Chang’s third term ruling in split decision

  6. Hung jury frees accused in rape of girl, 13

  7. Third term case for CCJ

  8. Bleak start to Mash Day

  9. New Thriving Restaurant owed GPL over $90m at end of 2015 –audit


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

GALLERY: Maha Shivaraatri prayers at Cove and John Ashram

GALLERY: Mashramani 2017 scenes

GALLERY: Mash day flood

GALLERY: Mashramani 2017 scenes

GALLERY: Mashramani movements

GALLERY: Linden flag raising

Parking meters commentary

Photos