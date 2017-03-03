100 years since end of Indian indentureship
Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo says that the abolition of Indian Indentureship is recognised as an important event here. “In fact it reminds us of an end to a period that was characterised by cruel exploitation in the (worst) form, and bondage on the sugar plantations. The East Indians that came here as Indentured Labourers made signification contributions towards the foundations for the economic, infrastructural, social, cultural and all round development in Guyana.”
He was speaking yesterday at the Aagman Restaurant at an event organised by Indian High Commission to commemorate the occasion.
More in Photos
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire
Bad experience at Chinese restaurant
HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights
-
Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine
Three estates to be kept
-
Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex
-
Need a ride?
CH&PA Board dissolved over rancour, little work, Harmon says
Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone
Comments
About these comments