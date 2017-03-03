100 years since end of Indian indentureship

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo says that the abolition of Indian Indentureship is recognised as an important event here. “In fact it reminds us of an end to a period that was characterised by cruel exploitation in the (worst) form, and bondage on the sugar plantations. The East Indians that came here as Indentured Labourers made signification contributions towards the foundations for the economic, infrastructural, social, cultural and all round development in Guyana.”

He was speaking yesterday at the Aagman Restaurant at an event organised by Indian High Commission to commemorate the occasion.