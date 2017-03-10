Speaker in roses gesture

Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Barton Scotland yesterday handed out roses to women MPs in celebration of International Women’s Day. Here he makes a presentation to PPP/C MP Indra Chandarpal.

 

Search of vessels training

Parking meter marker

Spanish Ambassador leaves:

UNICEF Representative paid a courtesy call

A watery detour on Carifesta

Bringing down a tree the old fashioned way:

Saturday market

