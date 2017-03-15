GINA said that the convoy which comprised 10 vehicles and eight bikes gathered at Yarrowkabra on the Soeskdyke-Linden Highway at 6:15 hours on Sunday morning to undertake the journey; the first Wet Savannah Drive. Yarrowkabra is a 15- minute drive from the Linden junction or if one uses the short cuts through the trails it will take approximately five minutes to get there from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

GINA said that the weather was sunny, as the convoy took off on the Wet Savannah Drive that would span two days, and allow for the participants to enjoy the journey that would culminate at Moraikobai, an indigenous community in Region Five.

Shane D’Andrade, organiser of the event told GINA that he began looking for the Moraikobai trail last September and it took him three days to find the village. It took him three days, as well, from Yarrowkabra to St. Cuthbert’s Mission to Moraikobai, to access the right roads, D’Andrade explained.

Overall, GINA said that the first official Wet Savannah Drive was deemed a success, and the organisers are looking forward to making it an annual event, with the hope that more sponsors and persons will come onboard.

The event was sponsored by Rahaman’s Parc Rayne and Guyana Oil Company.

Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority Indranauth Haralsingh said the government was happy to support the Wet Savannah Drive, which he noted will create another avenue for adventure tourism lovers. (GINA photos)