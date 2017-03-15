Wet savannah drive

Scenes from the Wet Savannah Drive.

 

GINA said that the convoy which comprised 10 vehicles and eight bikes gathered at Yarrowkabra on the Soeskdyke-Linden Highway at 6:15 hours on Sunday morning to undertake the  journey; the first Wet Savannah Drive. Yarrowkabra is a 15- minute drive from the Linden junction or if one uses the short cuts through the trails it will take approximately five minutes to get there from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

GINA said that the weather was sunny, as the convoy took off on the Wet Savannah Drive that would span two days, and allow for the participants to enjoy the journey that would culminate at Moraikobai, an indigenous community in Region Five.

Shane D’Andrade, organiser of the event told GINA that he began looking for the Moraikobai trail last September and it took him three days to find the village.   It took him three days, as well, from Yarrowkabra to St. Cuthbert’s Mission to Moraikobai, to access the right roads, D’Andrade explained.

Overall, GINA said that the first official Wet Savannah Drive was deemed a success, and the organisers are looking forward to making it an annual event, with the hope that more sponsors and persons will come onboard.

The event was sponsored by Rahaman’s Parc Rayne and Guyana Oil Company.

Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority Indranauth Haralsingh said the government was happy to support the Wet Savannah Drive, which he noted will create another avenue for adventure tourism lovers. (GINA photos)

More in Photos

Guyana Publications Inc donates to St John’s College

Faces of Phagwah

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo chats with a child while playing phagwah

Station Street Phagwah

Holi at the stadium

McDoom collision:

Holi at Indian Cultural Centre

The colours of the season

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ship sinks off Essequibo Coast

  2. Royston King charged with forgery

  3. Tuschen child dies after accident

  4. Phagwah and Diwali

  5. Jagdeo, ex PPP ministers not amenable to settlement over Pradoville 2 – Nandlall

  6. Nursery teacher found dead at Mahdia

  7. Port Mourant man dies in Phagwah evening car crash

  8. Six charged over million-dollar robberies

  9. Billions in state assets were stolen annually under PPP/C, SARU Chief insists


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

GALLERY: Wet savannah drive

Guyana Publications Inc donates to St John’s College

GALLERY: Faces of Phagwah

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo chats with a child while playing phagwah

GALLERY: Station Street Phagwah

GALLERY: Holi at the stadium

McDoom collision:

GALLERY: Holi at Indian Cultural Centre