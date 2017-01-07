T&T woman charged with beating four-year-old girl to death

(Trinidad Guardian) The woman accused of beating a four-year-old girl to death has pleaded for protection in jail.

At her initial court appearance yesterday, Marcia McClean was jeered and taunted by relatives of the dead child as she was escorted by police officers.

“Don’t hide, don’t hide,” the child’s relatives shouted at McClean who hid her face.

Marcia McClean is escorted from the San Fernando Magistrates Court following her appearance charged with the murder of her four-year-old step-daughter.

Relatives of the child and McClean also turned on each other in an exchange of words outside the courthouse.

A petite McClean, 28, who was handcuffed as she was taken court by a police officers charged with the murder of Jenice Figaro, attempted to hide her face from photographers. She covered her head with a towel given to her by a relative.

As she sat on a bench in the First Court waiting for her matter to be called, McClean was seen crying and drinking from a bottle of water.

Her attorney, Subhas Panday, said he intends to write to Prisons Commissioner Sterling Stewart, seeking protection for his client who was remanded in custody.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Nanette Forde-John read out the charge that on November 24, 2016 at Corosal Road, Whiteland McClean murdered Jenice.

Panday, who appeared with attorneys Frank Gittens and Chantal Paul, expressed concern for his client’s safety.

“Having regard to the advance pre-trial publicity against the accused I don’t know what will happen today after here. I will be writing the Commissioner of Prisons to have her protected,” he said.

Panday said the defence is ready to start the matter.

He told the magistrate: “I am asking for disclosure as soon as possible and we are ready to go.”

The magistrate told him he was free to write the Commissioner and reminded him that a State attorney has to be appointed to prosecute the matter.

The charge arose out of an incident at the child’s home where she lived with her father, Robert Figaro. McClean was also living there with her two daughters.

Initial police reports stated that Jenice complained about a stomach ache after eating a meal of fries, garlic sauce and ketchup. She was subsequently pronounced dead at the San Fernando General Hospital. An autopsy revealed that the child was beaten to death.

McClean was arrested about a month after the child died, but was subsequently released. However, she was rearrested and on Thursday was charged after instructions were given to the police by the Director of Public Prosecutions. The charge was laid by WPC Serioux of the Homicide Bureau.

McClean was remanded in custody at the Women’s Prison and the matter was adjourned to February 3.

More in Regional News

default placeholder

U.S. charges ex-Haiti coup leader with drug trafficking conspiracy

default placeholder

Trump says Mexico would repay U.S. funds spent on border wall

Gunman kills 5, wounds 8 at Ft. Lauderdale airport

default placeholder

Oil bonuses an early sign Uganda suffering resource “curse”, say critics

default placeholder

Brazil gang kills 31, many hacked to death, as prison violence explodes

Target of T&T triple murder attack was always in trouble – source

Controversy in Jamaica over prospective telecoms service provider

default placeholder

U.N. fires Colombia peace observers for dancing with FARC rebels

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY

  2. Detective recounts offer of $4M bribe for release of murder suspects

  3. Norton moved from Health Ministry

  4. Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight

  5. Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash

  6. Bill passed for transfer of vehicle ownership without tax compliance

  7. Three women among nine attorneys appointed Senior Counsel

  8. Fourth man dies after highway crash

  9. Owner of attacking pit bulls granted $50,000 bail


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Twin holes on road

Saving the tree

Shaheed orphanages receive lawn mower

Historic six millionth visitor to Logos Hope

Overseas-based Guyanese contributes steel pans to St. Rose’s, North Ruimveldt Secondary

GALLERY: New China envoy presents letters of credence

New colour for Ministry of the Presidency

Posting in the flood: