Gun attack on popular T&T beautician
(Trinidad Guardian) Well known hairstylist and cosmetology teacher Essenese Sambury was up to late yesterday in serious condition at the Eric WIlliams Medical Sciences Complex, Mount Hope, after she was shot outside her Trincity home yesterday afternoon.
Sambury, 55, whose clients include socialites and celebrities, was driving into the yard of her Palm Drive, Casselton Avenue, home at around 3.30 pm, when a car pulled up and a gunman shot at her twice before driving off.
According to reports, there was no attempt to rob Sambury, who was shot in the head.
Police are describing the incident as an attempted murder.
Clients and friends of the hairstylist took to social media yesterday to express their outrage and disbelief at the shooting.
Sambury is owner of the Caribbean School of Cosmetology.
An accomplished educator and platform stylist, she has more than three decades of experience in the beauty business and is well known in fashion and beauty circles across the Caribbean.
Police do not yet have a motive for the shooting but believe it might be linked to her cosmetology school.
