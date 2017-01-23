Gun attack on popular T&T beautician

(Trinidad Guardian) Well known hairstylist and cosmetology teacher Essenese Sambury was up to late yesterday in serious condition at the Eric WIlliams Medical Sciences Complex, Mount Hope, after she was shot outside her Trincity home yesterday afternoon.

Sambury, 55, whose clients include socialites and celebrities, was driving into the yard of her Palm Drive, Casselton Avenue, home at around 3.30 pm, when a car pulled up and a gunman shot at her twice before driving off.

According to reports, there was no attempt to rob Sambury, who was shot in the head.

Police are describing the incident as an attempted murder.

Clients and friends of the hairstylist took to social media yesterday to express their outrage and disbelief at the shooting.

Sambury is owner of the Caribbean School of Cosmetology.

Essenese Sambury

An accomplished educator and platform stylist, she has more than three decades of experience in the beauty business and is well known in fashion and beauty circles across the Caribbean.

Police do not yet have a motive for the shooting but believe it might be linked to her cosmetology school.

 

More in Regional News

default placeholder

Brazilian authorities build temporary wall to quell deadly prison clashes

default placeholder

Venezuela’s Maduro taps ally Sanguino to head central bank

default placeholder

Imported pork unsafe – T&T parliamentary committee hears

Haiti’s president-elect hit with money laundering allegation

default placeholder

T&T passports ranked 59th out of 199

CARICOM misses 2017 renewables target, but transformation underway

default placeholder

Man killed in drive-by shooting outside T&T police station

Outgoing US envoy to T&T: “If I was police commissioner, I would fire myself”

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Gafoor’s employee succumbs after accident

  2. NA woman burned by ex in acid attack

  3. Computer technician jailed for two years over visa racket

  4. Guyanese man loses Canadian residency after spending most of his time in Guyana

  5. Labourer, 17, stabbed to death over $440 loan

  6. Former New York state Senate leader John Sampson sentenced to five years in prison – Newsday

  7. Ramkarran condemns gov’t over attacks on judiciary

  8. US-based man gets three years, $4M fine over cocaine in suitcase

  9. AK-47, ammo found in Campbellville house, three men held


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Unconscionable

Christmas in January

Central Georgetown

Tranquility

CJIA works

Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre turns 50

Iconic reflection

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia