T&T terrorist bodies: from 80 to 333

(Trinidad Express) Within the last five months the number of “entities” listed as terrorist bodies in Trinidad and Tobago under local anti-terrorism laws have grown from 80 to 333 as the government is seeking to pursue cases in the local courts of financing of terrorism abroad.

“The 333 entities listed include locals and we have about nine more on the table to come to court right now which would be very specific listings. We’re working with our international partners on some very pinpointed local involvement and that will be coming before the courts quite shortly as well,” Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said in a telephone interview with TV6 News aired last evening.

When TV6 News spoke with Al-Rawi on the matter in August of last year, he said then 80 entities were listed as terrorist entities in Trinidad and Tobago “including four individuals”.

Last August, Al-Rawi said applications were filed in the High Court for terrorist entities being listed in Trinidad and Tobago based on the UN’s ISIL (Da’esh) and Al Qaeda Sanctions List dated July 15, 2016.