Tobago girl, 15, murdered

(Trinidad Guardian) A 15-year-old female national footballer was found dead yesterday morning with her throat slit in Courland, Tobago.

Dead is Abiela Adams, a student of the Signal Hill Secondary School, who lived at Mary’s Hill.

She was reported missing after being seen alive on Friday around 7.30 pm.

Police said her throat was slit and she was partially nude when her body was found on the roadway, near a pile of garbage, at Solenn Lane, Fedilis Heights (North), Courland, around 4.30 am yesterday.

Adams, who represented the country on the under-15 T&T National Team, is Tobago’s fourth murder for 2017, equalling the total number of murders recorded last year.

The Sunday Guardian was told that the girl left home in the company of a 19-year-old male friend, but never returned. He told relatives he dropped her off at a shop near her home around 8 pm. Adams’ male friend is in custody and is assisting police with investigations.

They are yet to ascertain the motive for the killing. It is believed a relative who was searching for the missing teen stumbled on the body.

A friend of the family, who preferred to remain anonymous, said the girl did not deserve to die that way. The friend said she had a bright future ahead of her.

“The person who do she that…she didn’t deserve that. She was too nice, too pretty, too lovely, she was friendly. They shouldn’t have done that at all. Her mother, Katherine, is so broken.”

The relative said Adams liked to take photos, loved her sports, especially football.

He said, “She was really good and even went away and represented Trinidad and Tobago on the national team. I was so glad for her. My mother died and I felt it, but Abiela’s death rock me more. Oh gosh! She was a little child and they still do that, boy?

He sad Adams did not start to live her life in the right way yet and called for the perpetrator to be caught “today self”.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on the body soon. The Tobago Homicide Bureau is continuing investigations.

Chief Secretary to discuss security on the island

Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Kelvin Charles is scheduled to meet with the T&T Police Service (TTPS), Tobago executive tomorrow to discuss the way forward with security on the island.

The move comes on the heels of Adams’ murder.

In a release, Charles expressed condolences to the family of the slain teen.

“All loss of any life is painful to society and loved ones. We all have a role to play in resolving this growing problem,” he said.

The release added that the THA was committed to working with the TTPS and relevant civil society agencies to find solutions to the challenges of crime on the island. He said the issue was a top priority.

“The Chief Secretary assures the public that security of citizens is a top priority and that the THA is prepared to do what it has to in order to protect Tobagonians. With this in mind, the THA has been strategising and developing initiatives to deal with the challenges and the public will be informed,” the release stated.

It added that the recent murders on the island, as well as crime in general, demand the attention and co-operation of all members of the public, leaders and protectors. Charles urged citizens to come forward and utilise all avenues to report any information related to crime.